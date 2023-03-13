Discover STEFAN COOKE Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Fashion brand STEFAN COOKE presented its Fall Winter 2023 Collection titled Edwards with a lookbook captured by photographer Angus Williams. In charge of styling was Alice Goddard at Rep-Ltd, with art direction from Bruce Usher, and casting direction by Piotr Chamier at Streeters. Beauty is work of hair stylist Roxan Attard, and makeup artist Athena Paginton, both represented by Future Rep. Stars of the session are Kristaps Legzdins and Mohamed Muse. The playful collection fuses European fashion with American style.

FALL WINTER 2023.24 COLLECTIONS

“The new shooting shirt. The shearling crochet aviator. Autumn leaves and jacquard jumpers. Embroidered laurels on tailoring. Drop-waist voluminous coats. Monogram baseball caps. Inside-out boiled Fair Isle. The dinner jacket is new.Techniques: glorious shoelace braiding, draftsmanship, interlocking sequins, denim cording returns. Vintage rugby tops cut into and American football shoulder pads fit for a French fashion house, hand-stitched with precision. Vintage varsity jackets and knits reworked into decorative bodices. Marching band uniforms and antique trophies printed on jerseys, giant. Embroidered laurels on tailoring and coats.” – from Stefan Cooke