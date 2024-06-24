LOEWE and Jonathan Bailey Unite for ‘Drink Your Milk’ T-Shirt

LOEWE has teamed up with actor Jonathan Bailey to launch an exclusive ‘Drink Your Milk’ T-shirt, marking the debut of Bailey’s new initiative, The Shameless Fund. This collaboration seamlessly blends high fashion with a commitment to social change, aiming to make a significant impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

With every T-shirt sold, LOEWE will donate to The Shameless Fund. This foundation strives to create a world where LGBTQ+ individuals can live genuinely, love openly, and flourish without the constraints of discrimination or shame. The T-shirt features a playful slogan, inspired by Bailey’s role in the recent historical drama series, Fellow Travelers. This series, adapted from Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel, chronicles the enduring romance between two men set against the backdrop of 1950s McCarthyism.

Available starting June 27th, the ‘Drink Your Milk’ T-shirt can be purchased online at loewe.com and at select LOEWE stores, including CASA LOEWE in Madrid, Barcelona, and London, LOEWE Greene Street in New York, LOEWE Montaigne in Paris, and LOEWE Montenapoleone in Milan.

Jonathan Bailey shared his thoughts on the project, stating, “In a splat, the image of this tee shirt appeared in my head, fully formed, one fine morning. I knew Jonathan Anderson was the only person who could meet the joy, playfulness and sexiness; who could flip that vision into a reality.”

“This is a very proud first of many collaborations for The Shameless Fund, a passion project that will whip up creative collaborations to raise cash and erase shame amongst the global LGBTQ+ community. I love Jonathan and I love LOEWE, and I LOVE this tee shirt. It’s for anyone who’s ever tasted milk,” he added.

The Shameless Fund is a charitable foundation that aims to generate financial support through creative collaborations with iconic brands, benefiting LGBTQ+ non-profit organizations. The fund’s mission is to empower and uplift the LGBTQ+ community, promoting a world free of shame and discrimination.