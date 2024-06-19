Inspiration for Magliano‘s Spring/Summer 2025 exhibition, “There was once upon a time…,” comes from Cristina Campo‘s reflections and Carlo Collodi‘s stories. The collection turns the ephemeral memories that catch us off guard into an archaeological study. The patterns create a contemporary fairy tale by reflecting commonplace places like tables, couches, and marketplaces.

The line includes essential, sometimes gaunt forms in white, black, and grey that harken back to early 2000s fashions. Folk and beach-inspired features give classic items a new lease. Towels are included in coats, pants double as swimsuits, and evening clothes pair well with beachside casual.

These clothes play around with the lines between imagination and fashion, taking on odd purposes. Through the magnifying of details, knots and junctions produce complex patterns. The collection prefers intricately woven patterns over simple ones. Cross-stitch, as a political medium, combines bits of identities with Google search strings to recall childhood memories.

A collaboration with Cormio produces embroidered sweaters symbolizing a strong alliance between colleagues. Pinocchio, representing transformation, is a key figure. New designs like the Effe 10 sneaker come from playful ideas. Workwear is reinvented as stylish formal wear with aprons becoming chic clothing, and vimini baskets are made into jewelry. Latex is used to emphasize the conflict between organic and inorganic components.

A lithograph that resembles Giorgio Morandi‘s still life paintings and shows a table of instruments addresses one of the main issues, chemsex. Magliano’s care club emphasizes empathy and attention to sensitive issues. Presenting clothing that defies conformity and conveying a larger message of insubordination, the collection questions social standards.

View the collection in the Gallery: