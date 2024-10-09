Salomon and Y/PROJECT Reinvent the Speedcross 3

Y/PROJECT’s creative twist takes the Speedcross 3 into new territory, featuring a striking combination of opulent fabrics and graphic textures. Draped in rich, scrunched material and secured by adjustable drawstrings, the design introduces a pleated aesthetic that plays with shape and proportion. Beneath the fabric lies Salomon’s signature Sensifit™ technology, ensuring a secure fit that marries cutting-edge fashion with the model’s trail-tested functionality.

Beyond its daring visual appeal, the Speedcross 3 Y/PROJECT retains the robust features that have made it a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts. The shoe’s aggressive lug pattern provides superior grip across diverse terrains, while its lightweight construction and protective base deliver agility and protection.

Glenn Martens, Y/PROJECT’s Creative Director, was instrumental in bringing this collaboration to life. Known for his experimental approach, Martens has infused the Speedcross 3 with a sense of playfulness that elevates the design without sacrificing performance. As one of his final projects at Y/PROJECT, the collaboration reflects his ability to blend high fashion with functional wear, a signature of his tenure with the brand.

The Speedcross 3 Y/PROJECT is available in an eye-catching Dawn Blue, Black, and White colorway, retailing for 200 EUR (220 USD). This limited-edition release is expected to attract both fashion-forward consumers and performance footwear enthusiasts, as it perfectly encapsulates the duality of innovation and functionality. With this collaboration, Salomon and Y/PROJECT continue to push the boundaries of what a trail shoe can be, offering a sneaker that not only performs but also makes a bold statement.