Palm Angels x Vilebrequin SS25 Swimwear Collection

Palm Angels and Vilebrequin return with a new swimwear capsule, marking four years since their first collaboration. This latest collection builds on their shared interest in pattern manipulation and street references, offering five designs that update familiar beachwear aesthetics through the lens of urban culture.

The designs transform standard motifs into something more raw. Tropical prints like hibiscus and palm leaves feature throughout, nodding to classic Hawaiian shorts, but these are not direct replicas. In one pair, vivid florals form a base layered with irregular paint splashes. Another uses patchwork techniques, with segments cut from slightly varied versions of the same print, giving the illusion of layered graffiti over structured surfaces.

The release echoes the themes of Palm Angels’ Spring Summer 2025 mainline, which placed emphasis on the palm tree as iconography. Here, the logo returns with new treatment, appearing in spray-painted form across one of the more vibrant designs. That piece draws together orange, red, yellow, and purple, bringing together the energy of skatepark ramps and city murals, while staying grounded in beachwear proportions.

One design steps away from the bright palette. The camouflage short introduces a more subdued tone while retaining the painted surface effect through abstract splatters. The double drawstring finish adds practical detail, intended for both relaxed and active wear.

Throughout the capsule, Palm Angels injects their raw, skate-inspired design codes into Vilebrequin’s technical foundation. The collection uses graphic interference, spray paint, layered prints, mixed textures, as a way to create energy within functional silhouettes.

Each short introduces a different energy. Some push vibrant chaos, while others rest in muted experimentation. Spray paint appears throughout as a consistent visual cue, allowing the collection to feel unified without repetition. It also continues Palm Angels’ long-running focus on youth movements and subcultural references.

The Palm Angels x Vilebrequin collection is available now via a dedicated online page on Vilebrequin website. Designed for summer heat, water, and concrete alike, the capsule speaks to those who want their beachwear to double as visual expression.