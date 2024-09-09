Campillo Brings Volcanic Energy to Spring 2025

Inspired by the volcanic landscapes of his home country, Mexico, Campillo taps into the contrast between calmness and eruption. Volcanoes, with their ability to transform landscapes, became a metaphor for the dualities explored in the collection. From serene to chaotic, peaceful to destructive, these ideas are mirrored in the use of ombré tones, layered textures, and structured tailoring. The collection’s exploration of these natural forces can be seen in how different techniques and materials come together, much like lava solidifying into rock.

For Campillo, this collection is not just about pushing seasonal trends, but rather about continuing to build a lasting, recognizable identity for his brand. He’s committed to integrating cultural narratives into his work, rooted in Mexican heritage but presented through a modern lens. In New York, a city with a growing appreciation for Latino designers, Campillo’s fusion of tradition and contemporary vision makes a distinct impression.

Since founding his brand in 2016, Campillo has continuously evolved, reflecting his personal experiences and the broader contemporary Mexican artistic wave. Originally launched under the name The Pack, his brand shifted direction a year later, adopting the name Campillo and embracing a more personal creative direction. His designs, known for blending masculine and feminine elements with ease, have since attracted attention from across the industry.

Being shortlisted as the first Mexican designer for the prestigious LVMH Prize is a major milestone in Campillo’s career. This recognition has firmly established him as a designer to watch, and the upcoming announcement of the winner is likely to further elevate his brand. His ability to integrate culture, craftsmanship, and storytelling is what sets him apart from his peers.

The Spring 2025 collection taps into the powerful, transformative forces of nature and culture. With volcanoes serving as a central theme, Campillo translates these dynamic ideas into structured, expressive designs that capture the moment where calm meets chaos. It’s a bold statement, showing how he’s pushing the boundaries of fashion while remaining deeply connected to his roots.

View the collection in the Gallery below: