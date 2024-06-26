The Spring Summer 25 collection by Ziggy Chen, showcased at Paris Fashion Week, is centered around the Chinese phrase “盘枝错节,” meaning “Intertwining Roots.” This theme goes into the essential yet often unseen parts of a plant, vital for its growth and stability. Ziggy Chen creatively merges concepts of ‘Gnarled Branches’ and ‘Intricate’ into “GNARTRICATE,” reimagining these hidden elements as overt, tumultuous branches that visibly disrupt and expand. This motif resonates throughout the collection, striking a balance between beauty and decay, and between order and chaos.

The collection’s hues and materials draw heavily from traditional architecture and the dynamics of light and shadow interacting with garden structures. Aged shades of purple, greens, and greys dominate, evoking the weathered walls that encase robust garden growth, embodying the dual nature of growth and decay.

Design-wise, the SS25 collection features soft silhouettes that prioritize comfort and a sense of naturalness. The chosen fabrics and textures shun rigid or overly structured forms, instead fostering a sense of gentle comfort. Each garment is crafted to complement the body’s movements, with materials that are fluid and drape seamlessly.

The chosen setting for this unveiling was the historic Lycée Henri-IV, a venue whose rich historical and architectural essence perfectly mirrored the collection’s themes. Explore the Ziggy Chen Spring Summer 25 collection in detail in the gallery that follows: