Drew Starkey Named U.S. Voice of YSL Beauty MYSLF Absolu

Drew Starkey has been named U.S. Voice of YSL Beauty MYSLF Absolu, joining Austin Butler as Global Ambassador. Now, at 31, the actor has made fragrance a constant part of his personal identity, with YSL scents as his signature.

MYSLF Absolu represents the newest chapter in YSL Beauty’s expanding line. Starkey’s connection to the scent feels natural. Positioned as one of Hollywood’s young leading men, he carries the mix of intensity and refinement that the fragrance represents.

The past year has marked a major rise for Starkey. Luca Guadagnino cast him opposite Daniel Craig in Queer, where he played the love interest to Craig’s William S. Burroughs. The role became a career high and showed his range in darker roles. He continues to draw a global audience with Netflix’s Outer Banks, now heading into its fifth season. Next, he will appear with Anya Taylor-Joy in Lucky, a limited Apple TV+ drama. His growing career runs in parallel with MYSLF Absolu, both built on character and moving into new phases.

Starkey’s connection with fragrance goes beyond campaigns. He started exploring scent after college, describing those first years as a dive into a personal territory that quickly became essential. For him, fragrance now works as an anchor. It helps shape his identity and presence, functioning as an invisible signature. He associates scent with people close to him, finding memory tied to the perfumes they wear. When traveling or spending nights away from home, he notices its absence immediately and feels incomplete without it.

This view of fragrance carries into his work with YSL. He sees MYSLF Absolu not just as a product but as an extension of self-expression. By linking fragrance to personality, he frames scent as a way to enter a room and leave an impression that lingers. That perspective also explains why YSL Beauty found him a natural partner. He reflects the ethos of the fragrance: confident, contemporary, and tied to individuality.

As YSL Beauty positions the scent within its global portfolio, Starkey steps forward as the face of its American presence.