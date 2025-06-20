B-Sides: Our Legacy Spring Summer 2026 Collection

Our Legacy enters Spring Summer 2026 with B-Sides, a collection that doesn’t commemorate the brand’s 20-year history through nostalgia. It looks inward, into prototypes that never made it to production, comments passed between team members, shelved ideas, and moments that once felt too offbeat to surface. These elements now take center stage, stitched together by a quiet clarity built over two decades of trial, repetition, and trust.

Creative director Cristopher Nying treats the process not as an edit but as a re-evaluation. The collection works like a coded language. Familiar silhouettes shift, materials surprise, and references fold in on themselves.

Menswear doesn’t serve as a fixed category here, it mutates. Cuts retain structure but question purpose. The iconic ‘Tuxedo Bomber’ appears again, its seams reworked with curved lines that soften its stance.

Throughout B-Sides, Nying continues to test how far a reference can stretch before it becomes something else entirely. Past samples offer texture, not templates. Prints play a critical role, offering insight into what lingers in the archive. Even harsh fan feedback finds new form across jerseys and knits, sewn directly into the visual history of the label.

“We’re turning 20 this year, but we knew we didn’t want to look back at specific garments,” Nying says. “It’s more about the way we’ve worked – about rethinking the ideas and conversations that have always circled around the brand.”

That sentiment shapes the lookbook as well. Shot and styled by the in-house team, the visuals don’t aim for cohesion through symmetry. Instead, they rely on rhythm, pairing forms and fabrics that echo the internal process behind the clothes.

In B-Sides, Our Legacy doesn’t repeat itself. It holds up the overlooked, the cut, the edited-out, and gives it a second read. What began as side notes now becomes a full sentence.