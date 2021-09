Supermodel Lucky Blue Smith stars in the cover story of GQ Style Russia‘s Fall Winter 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Matthew Brookes at CLM Agency. In charge of styling was Seppe Tirabassi at Atelier Management, with cover art from Juan Francisco Bertoni. Grooming is work of beauty artist Brent Lavett.

Photography © Matthew Brookes for GQ Style Russia, discover more at gq.ru

Courtesy of © Atelier Management – ateliermanagement.com