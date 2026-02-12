The North Face ‘Red Box’ SS26 Brings Back 90s Style

The North Face positions the Red Box Spring Summer 2026 Collection as a creative space for visionaries rather than simple apparel. Creators, curators, and performers who seek to innovate within their fields find a new resource in this 25 piece selection. By presenting the Red Box as a platform for self-expression, the campaign emphasizes individuality and imagination. This specific approach resonates with both cultural tastemakers and outdoor explorers who value original design.

This range features a new version of the recognizable Red Box label from the 1990s, which the brand identifies as a symbol of freedom and experimentation. The items use unique textures and vibrant colors to pay homage to the brand’s history. To provide durability, these designs combine technical fabrics with modern silhouettes. The integration of technical materials ensures that each garment performs well in various conditions while maintaining the practical standards of the original 1990s era.

The collection offers high functionality for users who navigate diverse environments on a daily basis. Every item in the 25 piece selection supports the goal of fostering a space for innovation and original thought. The modern silhouettes provide a fresh look that encourages wearers to express their own narratives through their style.

The North Face continues to support those who value innovation by providing tools for creative exploration. This release marks a point where technical performance meets a revived visual identity. The brand focuses on delivering a platform that handles both the requirements of the outdoors and the needs of a creative lifestyle.

The full Spring Summer 2026 range is available through The North Face and select retail partners. Prices for the items start at $50 USD and reach $400 USD.