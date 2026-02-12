Hublot Names Jung Kook of BTS as Global Ambassador

Hublot officially appointed Jung Kook of BTS as its latest Global Ambassador during a major launch event in Seoul, South Korea. This alliance unites two icons that consistently transform their industries by prioritizing a shared vision of innovation. Hublot carries a legacy of technical advancement stretching from its 1980 origins to the landmark 2005 Big Bang launch, while Jung Kook reflects this trajectory through his own professional evolution across various musical genres and creative pursuits.

The partnership centers on the Big Bang Original Unico, a timepiece Hublot identifies as an extension of the creative code belonging to Jung Kook. Much like the artist constructs his identity through each individual song, this watch consists of various technical layers. Jung Kook noticed the brand’s youthful energy when he first decided to own a professional timepiece. This specific model features the in-house Unico chronograph movement, which provides the mechanical foundation for the design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hublot (@hublot)

For the official launch, the artist selected the Big Bang Unico in king gold and ceramic. This version utilizes a high-tech gold-platinum alloy to provide a formal element to an otherwise rugged design. The watch includes a black ceramic bezel, a black rubber strap, and a checkerboard dial. These technical specifications ensure the piece remains durable even during the physical demands of a stadium tour.

This collaboration arrives as Jung Kook prepares for a major career shift. After his solo single “Seven” reached the top of the US charts in 2023, he recently completed his mandatory military service in South Korea. He now rejoins BTS for the release of their new album, Arirang, in March 2026. A world tour follows in April, allowing the musician to integrate his Hublot collection into his global travel schedule.

CEO Julien Tornare identifies Jung Kook as one of the most influential artists of his generation. Tornare praises the singer’s precision and passion as traits that reflect the identity of the watchmaker. Jung Kook shares this view, citing his admiration for the brand’s confidence and original path. Although he did not always focus on watches, his appreciation for the craft grew as he learned the story behind Hublot.

Jung Kook plans to use this role to deepen his knowledge of horology. He mentioned a desire to gift these timepieces to his family, friends, and fellow BTS members. He even included his fanbase, ARMY, in this wish. His connection to his fans remains a central priority, as he feels truly alive when performing for them.