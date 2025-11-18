LOEWE Names K-Drama Star Song Kang Its New Global Ambassador

In a major strategic move, Spanish luxury brand LOEWE has named South Korean sensation Song Kang as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. The announcement underscores the house’s commitment to connecting with the younger generation and tapping into the immense cultural power of the global K-Wave.

Song Kang, one of South Korea’s most sought-after actors, brings a formidable screen presence and a reputation for versatile performances that have captivated international audiences on platforms like Netflix. From the high-stakes thrills of Sweet Home and the viral success of Love Alarm to the nuanced contemporary roles in Nevertheless and My Demon, the actor embodies a blend of emotional depth and undeniable modern charisma.

The partnership is a natural fit, aligning the actor’s celebrated personal style with LOEWE’s reputation for innovative craft and refined leather goods. “I have always been drawn to LOEWE’s innovative approach to craft and leather,” Song Kang stated. “In my work, the balance between experimentation and staying true to my artistic roots is just as essential, which makes me genuinely excited to begin this new chapter together.”

A noted force in contemporary media since his debut in 2017, Song Kang’s association with LOEWE is set to ignite global fashion conversations and amplify the brand’s reach to millions of devoted fans worldwide.