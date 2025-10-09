Tommy Jeans Fall 2025 Collection Celebrates New York

Tommy Hilfiger introduces the TOMMY JEANS Fall 2025 campaign with New York City as its setting. The season connects the pace of the boroughs to the collection’s direction, making the city an integral part of the story.

Hilfiger calls New York “bold, diverse and inviting.” He ties that character to TOMMY JEANS, describing the brand as a reinvention of classics shaped by creativity and individuality. He emphasizes self-expression as the core of the Fall 2025 release, encouraging wearers to reinterpret tradition with a modern lens.

Clara Balzary photographed the campaign with styling by Margherita Moro. The imagery captures raw city rhythm and features a cast that blends continuity with new presence. Jang Won Young returns as TOMMY JEANS ambassador, joined by Samara Cyn, Lindsay Vrckovnik, and Eniola Abioro. The menswear story is carried by Valentino Bonaccio, Phil Soda, and Ivan Wang, each bringing their own energy to the visuals.

Denim leads the collection, introduced in vintage washes and lived-in tones. Corduroy, plaid, teddy textures, and knits expand the seasonal range, while shackets, puffers, and transitional jackets add flexibility for shifting weather. These layers shape the everyday foundation of the release.

The evening direction introduces black overdyed denim, studded treatments, and structured winter boots. This creates contrast with the casual pieces and pushes the line toward nightwear. The mix of fabrics and silhouettes strengthens the menswear offering, providing options suited for both day and evening.

Alongside the menswear release, the campaign includes the second chapter of Tommy Girl. The capsule continues the narrative introduced earlier in 2025, while the men’s collection defines the visual and stylistic focus for this season.

The TOMMY JEANS Fall 2025 collections launch worldwide on October 8, 2025, through TOMMY JEANS stores, tommy.com, and select wholesale partners.