Ujoh Presents Spring Summer 2026 Collection

Ujoh Spring Summer 2026 addresses Japan’s relentless summer heat with a collection built for resilience and refinement. The brand responds to a season that often strips away the desire to dress by introducing a uniform defined by lightness, clarity, and inventive structure. Instead of yielding to climate, Ujoh constructs garments that breathe, adapt, and maintain sharp tailoring for everyday life.

Marine references define the structure. Sailor collars set the frame, plastron-style buttoning builds rhythm, and wide trousers open with the ease of sails. Layering, long established as part of Ujoh’s identity, shifts into a study of airflow. Hybrid constructions evolve from trousers and shorts, delivering unexpected proportions.

Airy gabardine and fluid poplin take shape alongside cotton and linen mixed with rayon for controlled drape. Mesh and technical textiles carve zones of ventilation, engineered for urban living.

The collection balances strength in singular pieces with cohesion in ensemble. A shirt extends into a boat neckline, mesh tops adapt into polo structures, and a scarf-cap arrives as a modular accessory with both utility and style. Nautical cues continue through a net-inspired garment that translates fishing gear into lace, embroidered tropical motifs that evoke summer transit, and stripes that echo Italian lidos and retro athleticwear. Silver cuffs, rings, and bangles glint like water, grounding the accessories in the season’s light.

A sober palette of black, white, and beige reinforces restraint, yet within it Ujoh introduces a singular blue shaded between lilac-grey and navy. This signature hue anchors the visual identity of the season and punctuates the collection with depth.

The collaboration with Reebok returns for a second edition, advancing the dialogue between tailoring and sport. The palette references vintage sneakers through softened whites, worn browns, and washed blues. Jackets, trousers, and structured tops absorb athletic codes, reworked into tailoring that feels sharp and precise.

Through Spring Summer 2026, Ujoh develops a silhouette that withstands heat with clarity and resilience. The Reebok collaboration reinforces this stance, delivering pieces that breathe, adapt, and transition fluidly between formality and athletic influence.