A Better Mistake Launches The Disobedience Campaign

Italian high-end fashion brand A Better Mistake introduced their brand new campaign titled Disobedinece. The campaign presents two new styles, the Disobedince Jumper 2.0 designed with an engineered jacquard technique in which the broken glass graphic is reproduced along the entire length of the body, and the hoodie with maxi pattern applied on the back and the beanie. The broken glass motif was digitally reproduced by the creative team from shards of broken glass, again questioning the connection between the physical and digital worlds.

For A Better Mistake, broken glass symbolizes freedom of expression and creative disobedience, the founding elements of the brand’s manifesto, which aim to liberate the intellect from social conventions, leading to a form of destruction from which creation, provocation and self-expression are born. – from the brand

The jumper, made in Italy, will be available from 26 October on the official website abettermistake.com.