Sandro Men’s Spring Summer 2026 Collection Nods to the 70s

Clean, minimalist silhouettes define Sandro men’s Spring Summer 2026. By balancing structure with fluidity, the collection shapes a wardrobe that feels precise while retaining a sense of motion. While it looks back to the 1970s for cues, the direction avoids sentimentality, instead treating the decade’s influence as material for modern construction.

Latte, cream, cappuccino, beige, and cool grey establish a refined base, while sky blue, straw yellow, and deep cognac inject contrast and brightness. This range supports the idea of measured modernity, where neutrals create space for precise accents.

A trench coat cut in silk replaces the expected cotton, giving a fluid quality to an archetypal piece. Trousers echo that fluidity yet find balance in their pairing with sharply tailored leather car coats. The decision to shift fabrics redefines classics through texture, signaling how Sandro approaches its codes by adjusting fabric and cut rather than reinventing shapes outright.

Accessories carry the same precision, with seventies-inspired glasses reworked into a pilot shape pared down to a single-wire frame. This stripped-down version reflects light with a mineral clarity, designed with precision.

The figure of the Sandro man takes shape through cultural reference. Influenced by Peter Beard’s intellectual bohemianism, he projects freedom and refinement without excess. The collection defines him as someone who moves through his time with curiosity and sophistication, grounded by knowledge.

Discover Full Sandro Spring Summer 2026 Collection on DSCENE

Sandro’s Spring Summer 2026 men’s collection focuses on precision of cut, fabric, and detail. A silk trench and leather car coat update familiar pieces, while a measured palette ties softness to structure. Minimal accessories complete a season shaped by deliberate construction.