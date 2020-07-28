Fernando Cabral and Parker Van Noord for ETRO Fall Winter 2020

Italian fashion house ETRO has released its Fall Winter 2020 campaign shot by Dario Catellani with top models Fernando Cabral and Parker Van Noord joined by actor David Kammenos for the menswear ads.

Joining the cast are also top models top models Mariacarla Boscono, Maty Fall Diba, Eva Herzigova, Felice Nova Noordhoff as well as the photographer’s daughter Olivia Catellani. The new ly released campaign also features the founder of Etro, Gimmo Etro.

Catellani and Etro are celebrating nature with the set of images and a short film entitled We Are All One. At the same time the campaign focuses on Etro’s partnership with WWF Italia and for the first time features a selection of iconic archive pieces from the house’s previous collections. ETRO is sending a message of sustainability by encouraging reuse and purchase of timeless pieces, lasting throughout seasons to come. Kean and Veronica Etro shared:

“Today, more than ever, we are aware of how much the Earth is a unique and precious Mother for us all, to be preserved and protected. In the past months, we observed, from our homes, the rebirth of nature and the free expression of many animals. With this campaign, we wanted to reproduce in images a harmonious balance with the animal kingdom, remembering that as human beings we are part of it as well.”

Photographer: Dario Catellani

Stylist: Sissy Vian

Talents: Gimmo Etro, Mariacarla Boscono, Fernando Cabral, Olivia Catellani, Maty Fall

Diba, Eva Herzigova, David Kammenos, Felice Nova Noordhoff, Parker Van Noord

Creative Director: Macs Iotti

Casting Director: Piegiorgio Del Moro

Make Up Artist: Luciano Chiarello

Hair Stylist: Pierpaolo Lai

