Sonny Hall & Samer Rahma Model Valentino Spaceland Collection

Marcin Kempski captured Valentino Spaceland’s campaign featuring models Sonny Hall and Samer Rahma

Valentino Spaceland
Photography © Marcin Kempski for Valentino

Discover Valentino Spaceland‘s campaign, featuring space-inspired looks from the Spring 2020 collection, starring models Sonny Hall and Samer Rahma, both represented by Kate Moss Agency, lensed by fashion photographer Marcin Kempski.

A journey into space through contemporary aesthetics and cosmic details. The Spring 2020 collection balances spontaneous coolness and a street-sensitive attitude.

In a playful prop-filled shoot, the photographer Marcin Kempski captures the expressive quality of the Valentino Spaceland collection translating the absence of gravity into an urban spirit.

