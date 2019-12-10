Sonny Hall & Samer Rahma Model Valentino Spaceland Collection

Discover Valentino Spaceland‘s campaign, featuring space-inspired looks from the Spring 2020 collection, starring models Sonny Hall and Samer Rahma, both represented by Kate Moss Agency, lensed by fashion photographer Marcin Kempski.

“A journey into space through contemporary aesthetics and cosmic details. The Spring 2020 collection balances spontaneous coolness and a street-sensitive attitude.

In a playful prop-filled shoot, the photographer Marcin Kempski captures the expressive quality of the Valentino Spaceland collection translating the absence of gravity into an urban spirit.“