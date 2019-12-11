Eduards, Jecardi & Helio Model AMIRI Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Discover AMIRI‘s Spring Summer 2020 advertising campaign featuring models Eduards Kraule, Jecardi Sykes, Helio Tabaillon, Mara Kaswampiro and Katya Bybina captured by fashion photographer Jonas Lindstroem. In charge of styling was Max Clark, with art direction from Jonny Lu Studio, and casting direction by Arianna Pradarelli.
“In tune with the collection itself, the campaign inspiration stems from the counterculture values of Woodstock ‘69 – representing a folkloric correspondence with the festival’s collective ideal and commitment to peace.“
Courtesy of © AMIRI