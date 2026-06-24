Valette Studio SS27 Turns Tailoring Into Controlled Disorder

Valette Studio Spring Summer 2027 collection, Dandys Dada, marks a new step for the house. Presented with support from the Ministère de la Culture at the Quadrilatère des archives, the collection places the atelier in a larger role. The studio treats it as a place where technique, construction and creative direction develop together, giving the season a sharper sense of purpose.

The collection begins with tailoring, then pushes it into a more complex space through the introduction of flou and grand flou. This creates a dialogue between structure and fluidity. Tailoring gives the garments line, architecture and control, while flou introduces lighter fabrics, movement and a closer relationship with the body.

Valette Studio builds the tailored pieces through wool twills, cotton poplins and recycled leather cut on the straight grain. Jackets and trousers carry clean lines shaped by Constructivist references, with construction placed clearly in focus. Recurring zips, horsehair chest pieces, leather covered shoulder pads and fully canvassed jackets give the garments a more technical presence.

The studio also develops new ways to wear each piece. Zips allow garments to open, close and shift. Shoulder treatments change the silhouette. Interior construction gives jackets their shape from within.

Constructivism shapes the collection’s order. It appears in the cut of the jackets and trousers, the structure of the lines and the graphic force of the silhouettes. Dadaism disrupts that system through shifted volumes, altered shapes, collage effects, repeated zips and playful proportions.

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Black, white, off white and beige create a strict base for the tailoring. Intense violet and earthen orange break that order with stronger impact. For Spring Summer 2027, Valette Studio presents menswear as an active process. The collection shows how the atelier can move beyond production and become the place where technique changes the clothes from within.