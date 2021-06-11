in Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Menswear, Versace

VERSACE JEANS COUTURE Fall Winter 2021 Menswear Collection

Dame Lo and Freek Iven model Versace Jeans Couture’s FW21 Looks

©VERSACE JEANS COUTURE, Photography by Timothy Schaumburg

VERSACE JEANS COUTURE presented their Fall Winter 2021 Menswear Collection with a lookbook featuring models Dame Lo and Freek Iven lensed by fashion photographer Timothy Schaumburg. Styling is work of Allegra Versace, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Andrew Guida, makeup artist Luca Cianciolo, and manicurist Annarel Innocente Furina. The collection pays homage to ’90s youth culture with a care-free and humorous mood, and vibrant prints and acid colors.

