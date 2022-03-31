Moustapha Sy Models Vivienne Westwood Spring Summer 2022 Eyewear

Fashion house VIVIENNE WESTWOOD enlists top model Moustapha Sy to star in their Spring Summer 2022 Eyewear campaign captured by photographer Juergen Teller. In charge of styling was Sabina Schreder, with hair styling from Lorenzo Barcella, and makeup by beauty artist Isamaya Ffrench. Creative partner Dovile Drizyte.

Sunglasses should be the embodiment of personal theatre. They can make any look – they are an extension of your style. Of course, they have a purpose, but they should be fun, playful, joyous. – Andreas Kronthaler, creative director