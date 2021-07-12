in Advertising Campaigns, Alasdair McLellan, Menswear, Pre-Fall 2021 Men’s Collection, Versace, Videos

Fernando Lindez, Raphael Balzer & Simone Bricchi Pose for VERSACE

Photographer Alasdair McLellan captured VERSACE Pre-Fall 2021 campaign

VERSACE
©VERSACE, Photography by Alasdair McLellan

Discover VERSACE Pre-Fall 2021 campaign starring Fernando Lindez, Raphael Balzer, Simone Bricchi, Rianne Van Rompaey, Sora Choi, and Vittoria Ceretti lensed by fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan. In charge of art direction were Charles Levai and Kevin Tekinel, with styling from Jacob K, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Cyndia Harvey, and makeup artist Aurore Gibrien.

VERSACE PRE-FALL 2021 LOOKS

