YUASA DNA Spring Summer 2020 Menswear by Rémi Lamandé

Discover YUASA DNA‘s Spring Summer 2020 You Are Hot, But You’re Cool About it story featuring models Delaney Ortiz, Lucas Kerr, Finn Buchanan, Patryk Lawry, and Joe Johnson. In charge of photography was Rémi Lamandé, with styling from Mark Jen Hsu, and beauty by hair stylist Taichi Saito, and makeup artist Ayaka Nihei.

“To celebrate our new men’s underwear collection, YUASA Menswear is excited to launch our new series, “YOU’RE HOT. BUT YOU’RE COOL ABOUT IT,” featuring an array of individuals. The series focuses on uplifting our customers and encourages them to embrace the uniqueness that makes them extraordinary. By using a persuasive mix of mediums and a nod to ASMR, the creative simply reminds our customers they are aware, sexy, and colorful in their uniqueness.“