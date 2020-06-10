in Click Models, HEROES MODELS NEW YORK, Lookbooks, Lucas Kerr, Menswear, New York Model Management, NEXT Models, Soul Artist Management

YUASA DNA Spring Summer 2020 Menswear by Rémi Lamandé

Delaney Ortiz, Lucas Kerr, Finn Buchanan, Patryk Lawry & Joe Johnson model YUASA DNA SS20 looks

YUASA DNA
©YUASA, Photography by Rémi Lamandé

Discover YUASA DNA‘s Spring Summer 2020 You Are Hot, But You’re Cool About it story featuring models Delaney Ortiz, Lucas Kerr, Finn Buchanan, Patryk Lawry, and Joe Johnson. In charge of photography was Rémi Lamandé, with styling from Mark Jen Hsu, and beauty by hair stylist Taichi Saito, and makeup artist Ayaka Nihei.

YUASA DNA
©YUASA, Photography by Rémi Lamandé
YUASA DNA
©YUASA, Photography by Rémi Lamandé

To celebrate our new men’s underwear collection, YUASA Menswear is excited to launch our new series, “YOU’RE HOT. BUT YOU’RE COOL ABOUT IT,” featuring an array of individuals. The series focuses on uplifting our customers and encourages them to embrace the uniqueness that makes them extraordinary. By using a persuasive mix of mediums and a nod to ASMR, the creative simply reminds our customers they are aware, sexy, and colorful in their uniqueness.

YUASA DNA
©YUASA, Photography by Rémi Lamandé
YUASA DNA
©YUASA, Photography by Rémi Lamandé
YUASA DNA
©YUASA, Photography by Rémi Lamandé
YUASA DNA
©YUASA, Photography by Rémi Lamandé
YUASA DNA
©YUASA, Photography by Rémi Lamandé
YUASA DNA
©YUASA, Photography by Rémi Lamandé
YUASA DNA
©YUASA, Photography by Rémi Lamandé
YUASA DNA
©YUASA, Photography by Rémi Lamandé

LookbooksMenswearSS20

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ivan Kozak

Ivan Kozak is the Face of London Fog Spring Summer 2020 Collection