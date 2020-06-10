in Atelier Management, Dean Isidro, Ford Models, Lookbooks, Menswear

Ivan Kozak is the Face of London Fog Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Photographer Dean Isidro captured London Fog’s SS20 lookbook featuring Ivan Kozak

Ivan Kozak
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro

The handsome Ivan Kozak stars in London Fog‘s Spring Summer 2020 lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Anna Katsanis at Art Department, with production from A+ Productions.

Ivan Kozak
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro

Beauty is work of hair stylist Ashlee Rose at Forward Artists, and makeup artist Jo Strettell at Magnet. For the session Ivan (Ford Models) was joined by Darya Kostenich at One Management.

Ivan Kozak
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro
Ivan Kozak
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro
Ivan Kozak
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro
Ivan Kozak
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro
Ivan Kozak
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro
London Fog
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro
London Fog
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro
London Fog
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro
London Fog
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro
London Fog
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro
London Fog
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro
London Fog
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro
London Fog
©London Fog, Photography by Dean Isidro

Photographer: Dean Isidro at Atelier Management
Stylist: Anna Katsanis at Art Department
Hair: Ashlee Rose at Forward Artists
Makeup: Jo Strettell at Magnet
Models: Darya Kostenich at One Management; Ivan Kozak at Ford
Production: A+ Productions
Courtesy of © Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com

