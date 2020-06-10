Ivan Kozak is the Face of London Fog Spring Summer 2020 Collection

The handsome Ivan Kozak stars in London Fog‘s Spring Summer 2020 lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Anna Katsanis at Art Department, with production from A+ Productions.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Ashlee Rose at Forward Artists, and makeup artist Jo Strettell at Magnet. For the session Ivan (Ford Models) was joined by Darya Kostenich at One Management.

Photographer: Dean Isidro at Atelier Management

Stylist: Anna Katsanis at Art Department

Hair: Ashlee Rose at Forward Artists

Makeup: Jo Strettell at Magnet

Models: Darya Kostenich at One Management; Ivan Kozak at Ford

Production: A+ Productions

Courtesy of © Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com