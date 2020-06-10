Ivan Kozak is the Face of London Fog Spring Summer 2020 Collection

The handsome Ivan Kozak stars in London Fog‘s Spring Summer 2020 lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Anna Katsanis at Art Department, with production from A+ Productions.
Beauty is work of hair stylist Ashlee Rose at Forward Artists, and makeup artist Jo Strettell at Magnet. For the session Ivan (Ford Models) was joined by Darya Kostenich at One Management.
Photographer: Dean Isidro at Atelier Management
Stylist: Anna Katsanis at Art Department
Hair: Ashlee Rose at Forward Artists
Makeup: Jo Strettell at Magnet
Models: Darya Kostenich at One Management; Ivan Kozak at Ford
Production: A+ Productions
Courtesy of © Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com