Pin 0 Shares

Discover Burberry‘s Pre-Fall 2019 menswear collection lookbook featuring up and comers Joe Plunkett (Models 1) and Keone (d1 Models) captured by fashion photographer Talia Chetrit. In charge of styling was Katy England.

For more looks from Burberry’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection continue below:





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.