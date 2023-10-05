Mamuor Majeng Models Zara Studio Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Fashion house ZARA recently launched its STUDIO Fall Winter 2023 Collection, spotlighted in a campaign featuring the renowned top model Mamuor Majeng. The images, a testament to modern masculinity, are masterfully captured by celebrated fashion photographer Fabien Baron. The Zara Studio Fall Winter 2023 Menswear collection resonates with directness, refinement, modernity, and strength. It gracefully encapsulates the essence of a poetic spirit seamlessly interwoven with a cutting-edge contemporary aesthetic.

Behind the scenes, a team of visionaries worked in unison to bring this campaign to life. The styling, expertly handled by Karl Templer, is a perfect blend of contemporary chic with classic overtones. Every outfit, every accessory has been meticulously chosen to resonate with the theme. César Martínez, the set designer, created an ambiance that wonderfully tells campaign’s story. Ashley Brokaw, the casting director, showcased her knack for selecting the perfect face and persona to represent the collection’s ethos. Division, in charge of production, ensured that every detail, every moment was captured flawlessly. Makeup artist Jamal Scott and hair stylist Serge Patrick Assanvo added another layer of sophistication to the overall look.