ZARA x NANUSHKA Reimagines Menswear

Zara partners with Budapest-based fashion house Nanushka to deliver a striking menswear collection that merges innovative craftsmanship with everyday versatility. Launching on October 28, 2024, the ZARA x NANUSHKA collection offers contemporary designs rooted in Nanushka’s signature philosophy of “East Meets West,” combining Hungarian tradition with modern aesthetics.

At the heart of the collection is a series of tailored pieces designed for movement and comfort without sacrificing style. Jackets feature subtly oversized cuts that pair effortlessly with a mix of cropped bermudas, straight-leg trousers, and pleated pants. The versatility of these designs allows for seamless transitions from casual to formal, creating a dynamic wardrobe built for today’s urban lifestyle.

The collection’s defining piece is a bold-shouldered woolen topcoat, finished with peak lapels and embossed studs on leather cuffs—a motif that runs throughout the entire collection. The same leather accents appear on accessories, such as bucket hats and drawstring day bags, lending a refined edge to each look.

Nanushka’s expertise in knitwear takes center stage, with pieces made from soft Casentino wool and other textured fabrics. A standout item is a boxy gray sweater featuring an enlarged crochet trim at the hem, adding depth to a minimalist silhouette. Scarves within the collection are patterned with blown-up heritage textile designs, referencing Sandra Sándor’s personal archive of inspiration.

Innovatively, knitwear also appears in denim, creating a tactile fusion of fabric. Additionally, shirting options include brushed cotton sets and satin-touched designs that incorporate built-in scarves, offering a refined yet comfortable take on layering. Meanwhile, jacquard fleece sets bring in bold, vintage-inspired patterns, reinforcing the collection’s East-meets-West narrative.

The footwear in the collection caters to individuals who value comfort without compromising on character. Backless mules with bohemian undertones and mid-height boots with slightly stacked heels evoke a free-thinking, romantic spirit. These shoes, designed for both function and style, reflect the collection’s emphasis on individuality and versatility.

A subtle yet impactful feature throughout the menswear collection is the use of metal-touched leather accents. Embossed studs adorn the cuffs of coats, belts, and the strapping on bucket hats, creating a cohesive aesthetic. This attention to detail elevates everyday items, imbuing them with a sense of craftsmanship that feels both modern and rooted in tradition.

The ZARA x NANUSHKA menswear collection emphasizes versatility, offering pieces that can be mixed and matched effortlessly. Each garment is designed to transition from day to night, with lightweight fabrics and thoughtful layering options providing functionality across seasons. This adaptability reflects the collaboration’s core ethos: creating garments that serve practical purposes without sacrificing beauty or design.

The ZARA x NANUSHKA menswear collection will be available online at Zara.com and in select Zara stores starting October 28, 2024. Designed for the modern individual who values both form and function, these pieces are set to become wardrobe staples for seasons to come.