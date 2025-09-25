Hotter Than Others Exclusive by Carlo William Rossi

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Carlo William Rossi presents Hotter Than Others, an exclusive editorial under the creative direction of Miriam Petrillo. Stylist Romolo Battista, joined by Pasquale Improda with assistants Gennaro Amato and Danilo Canicchio, brings together tailoring, layered outerwear, and contemporary accents, while grooming by Lucia Balzano completes the narrative. The cast features Pietro Battarra, Andrea Aversano, Andrea De Luca, Mirko Caccavallo, Leonardo Castaldo, Nicola Russo and Davide Sannino from C-Models Crew.

Inspired by Bruce Weber’s iconic campaigns and reinterpreted with a modern aesthetic, the story showcases pieces from Marsem, Ferragamo, Tom Ford, Cartier, Maison Margiela, Diesel, Saints Studio, Antichita’ Petrone, Federico Firoldi, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang, Jacob Cohen, Noell Maggini, Moarno, KVRTT STVFF, and Ray-Ban.

Title: Hotter Than Others

Creative direction: Miriam Petrillo

Photographer: Carlo William Rossi

Stylist: Romolo Battista

Second stylist: Pasquale Improda

Style assistants: Gennaro Amato, Danilo Canicchio

Grooming: Lucia Balzano

Models: Pietro Battarra, Andrea Aversano, Andrea De Luca, Mirko Caccavallo, Leonardo Castaldo, Nicola Russo, Davide Sannino

Agency: C-Models Crew