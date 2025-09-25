Hotter Than Others Exclusive by Carlo William Rossi
Photographer Carlo William Rossi and stylist Romolo Battista team up with standout models for our latest exclusive story.
For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Carlo William Rossi presents Hotter Than Others, an exclusive editorial under the creative direction of Miriam Petrillo. Stylist Romolo Battista, joined by Pasquale Improda with assistants Gennaro Amato and DaniloCanicchio, brings together tailoring, layered outerwear, and contemporary accents, while grooming by Lucia Balzano completes the narrative. The cast features Pietro Battarra, Andrea Aversano, Andrea De Luca, Mirko Caccavallo, Leonardo Castaldo, Nicola Russo and Davide Sannino from C-Models Crew.
Inspired by Bruce Weber’s iconic campaigns and reinterpreted with a modern aesthetic, the story showcases pieces from Marsem, Ferragamo, Tom Ford, Cartier, Maison Margiela, Diesel, Saints Studio, Antichita’ Petrone, Federico Firoldi, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang, Jacob Cohen, Noell Maggini, Moarno, KVRTT STVFF, and Ray-Ban.