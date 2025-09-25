Hotter Than Others Exclusive by Carlo William Rossi

in 3MMODELS, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Two Management

Photographer Carlo William Rossi and stylist Romolo Battista team up with standout models for our latest exclusive story.

TOP TO BOTTOM | Suit: Marsem, Sunglasses: Tom Ford | Cardigan: Marsem, Underwear: Maison Margiela, Cap: Diesel | Jacket: Marsem, Trousers: Saints Studio, Jewels: Antichita’ Petrone, Sunglasses: Cartier | Coat: Marsem, Polo: Marsem, Shorts: FRLD Federico Firoldi | Suit: Marsem, Sunglasses: Ferragamo

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Carlo William Rossi presents Hotter Than Others, an exclusive editorial under the creative direction of Miriam Petrillo. Stylist Romolo Battista, joined by Pasquale Improda with assistants Gennaro Amato and Danilo Canicchio, brings together tailoring, layered outerwear, and contemporary accents, while grooming by Lucia Balzano completes the narrative. The cast features Pietro Battarra, Andrea Aversano, Andrea De Luca, Mirko Caccavallo, Leonardo Castaldo, Nicola Russo and Davide Sannino from C-Models Crew.

Inspired by Bruce Weber’s iconic campaigns and reinterpreted with a modern aesthetic, the story showcases pieces from Marsem, Ferragamo, Tom Ford, Cartier, Maison Margiela, Diesel, Saints Studio, Antichita’ Petrone, Federico Firoldi, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang, Jacob Cohen, Noell Maggini, Moarno, KVRTT STVFF, and Ray-Ban.

LEFT | Vest: Saints Studio, Trousers: Saints Studio, Cap: Balenciaga RIGHT | Top: Saints Studio, Trousers: Saints Studio, Bandana: Jacob Cohen
LEFT TO RIGHT | Jewels: Antichita’ Petrone, Jeans: Alexander Wang | Jeans: Alexander Wang | Cap: FRLD Federico Firoldi, Coat: Saints Studio, Trousers: Saints Studio, Jewels: Antichita’ Petrone | Jacket: Saints Studio, Trousers: Saints Studio | Jacket: Saints Studio, Trousers: Saints Studio | Jacket: FRLD Federico Firoldi, Shorts: FRLD Federico Firoldi, Bandana: Jacob Cohen, Jewels: Antichita’ Petrone | Polo: Saints Studio, Trousers: Saints Studio
LEFT | Cardigan: Marsem, Underwear: Maison Margiela, Cap: Diesel RIGHT | Total looks: KVRTT STVFF
Total looks: KVRTT STVFF
LEFT | Jewels: Antichita’ Petrone RIGHT | Jeans: Alexander Wang, Jacket: Saints Studio, Trousers: Saints Studio
LEFT | Suit: Marsem, Sunglasses: Tom Ford RIGHT | Suit: Marsem, Sunglasses: Ferragamo
LEFT | Total look: Saints Studio RIGHT | Suit: Marsem, Sunglasses: Tom Ford
Jacket: Marsem, Trousers: Saints Studio, Jewels: Antichita’ Petrone, Sunglasses: Cartier
LEFT | Top: Saints Studio, Trousers: Saints Studio, Bandana: Jacob Cohen RIGHT | Vest: Saints Studio, Trousers: Saints Studio, Cap: Balenciaga
LEFT | Cap: FRLD Federico Firoldi, Coat: Saints Studio, Trousers: Saints Studio, Jewels: Antichita’ Petrone RIGHT | Jacket: FRLD Federico Firoldi, Bandana: Jacob Cohen
Total look: Saints Studio
Total looks: KVRTT STVFF
LEFT | Total look: KVRTT STVFF RIGHT | Coat: Moarno, Trench: Moarno, Trousers: Moarno
LEFT | Jacket: FRLD Federico Firoldi, Bandana: Jacob Cohen, Bandana: Jacob Cohen, Jewels: Antichita’ Petrone RIGHT | Cap: FRLD Federico Firoldi, Coat: Saints Studio, Trousers: Saints Studio, Jewels: Antichita’ Petrone | Total look: Saints Studio | Total look: Saints Studio

LEFT | Coat: Marsem, Polo: Marsem, Shorts: FRLD Federico Firoldi RIGHT | Suit: Marsem, Sunglasses: Ferragamo | Suit: Marsem, Sunglasses: Tom Ford
Total looks: KVRTT STVFF
Total looks: KVRTT STVFF

Title: Hotter Than Others
Creative direction: Miriam Petrillo
Photographer: Carlo William Rossi
Stylist: Romolo Battista
Second stylist: Pasquale Improda
Style assistants: Gennaro AmatoDanilo Canicchio
Grooming: Lucia Balzano
Models: Pietro Battarra, Andrea Aversano, Andrea De Luca, Mirko Caccavallo, Leonardo Castaldo, Nicola Russo, Davide Sannino
Agency: C-Models Crew

Written by Jana Kostic

