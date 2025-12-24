V from BTS Lands the Cover of Vogue Japan February 2026

A New Era for V and CELINE is enfolding already for the coming year – V from BTS opens 2026 as the cover star of Vogue Japan’s February edition, marking a bold new chapter as CELINE’s newly-minted brand ambassador. Shot in Paris by photographer Park Jongha and creatively steered by Lina Kutsovskaya, the feature channels the evocative spirit of 1990s cinema, with V at the center of a full CELINE wardrobe. The editorial is a visual narrative of strength and softness, reflecting the duality that defines V’s current persona. The collaboration was already well in the works when V was spotted front row at Celine Spring 2026 runway show in Paris, posing inside and outside the venue.

V from BTS Sets The Mood of the Shoot

The Parisian set, designed by Anna Sbiera, frames V in a series of CELINE looks, sweaters, shirts, trousers, and accessories, each piece a nod to the house’s modern tailoring and timeless cool. V describes the process as collaborative and joyful: “At the beginning, I couldn’t quite get the feeling right, so we paused and talked through the composition and mood with the photographer. Jongha is truly a genius. The process of creating something together was very enjoyable.” The shoot’s 1990s film inspiration is clear, with V citing Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice as personal favorites, while also referencing the recent impact of The Talented Mr. Ripley, recommended by director Park Chan-wook.

On Artistry, Music, and BTS

V’s reflections in the accompanying interview reveal a multifaceted artist navigating the space between global pop stardom and personal evolution. “I love performing on stage, but being photographed is a different kind of joy. I grew up looking at magazines and imagining myself doing shoots like this. Being able to express that now is fun,” he shares. The conversation turns intimate as V discusses the emotional resonance of BTS’s 12th anniversary and the rare public reunion at J-Hope’s concert: “I cried. That should tell you everything!” His admiration for his fellow BTS members runs deep, describing them as uniquely inspiring, each pursuing solo paths while remaining bonded by shared history.

V And Fashion as Self-Expression

CELINE’s aesthetic aligns seamlessly with V’s own evolving style. He describes his look as “warm,” favoring brown, grey, and green tones, and admits to always including a hint of red. The cover story captures him in CELINE’s signature pieces, sweaters, trousers, boots, and statement jewelry, each styled to highlight his chiseled physique and expressive presence. “Chiselled into great shape from his military training, V is ready for what’s next. I slack off now and again, but exercise keeps me grounded,” he says, underscoring the discipline behind his effortless image.

Cinema, Jazz, and Creative Growth

A lifelong cinephile and jazz enthusiast, V draws creative energy from both. “Born to Be Blue left a strong impression on me. I’m a huge jazz fan, so I was completely absorbed by it,” he reveals, noting how music and film continually inform his artistic growth. As he explores a broader range of musical influences, the direction of his work continues to shift: “I’ve been listening to a wide variety of music lately. And as I’ve been listening, the direction of the music I want to pursue has changed a little.”

With BTS’s military service now complete, V describes 2025 as a year of preparation, promising a powerful return with a new album in 2026. “We didn’t want our time away to go to waste, so we’ve been working hard. We’ll come back with an album that won’t disappoint,” he assures. In his own words, V aspires to become “someone unshakeable, in order to meet the expectations of the people I love,” while staying grounded both physically and mentally.

V’s Vogue Japan cover as CELINE’s new ambassador, V steps into 2026 with curiosity, optimism, and a vision shaped by the worlds he moves through so effortlessly.

Photographer: Park Jongha

Creative Director: Lina Kutsovskaya

Hair Stylist: Mujin Choi

Set Designer / Prop Stylist: Anna Sbiera (also credited as Anna Sbiera-Paléologue)

Entertainer / Cover Star: V (BTS)

Stylist: Yejin Kim

Style Direction: Yoonmi Kim

Makeup: Sunghee Ahn

Producer: Woori Bae

Interview Text: Yuka Kuwahata

Translation: Ashley Ogawa Clarke

Editors: Masayo Ugawa, Emi Kameoka

