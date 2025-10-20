in Boom Milan, Editorial, Fox Models, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Two Management

Kosta Zecevic by Maurizio Montani in MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Photographer Maurizio Montani teams up with model Kosta Zecevic for a new portrait series.

Model Kosta Zecevic at Fox Models, appears in a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS series captured by Maurizio Montani. The shoot focuses on presence and proportion, portraying Kosta through clean compositions, controlled light, and sculptural framing. His calm expression and strong features anchor the editorial.

Montani’s lens captures a grounded confidence, framing Kosta through deliberate simplicity and measured contrasts. Light moves across his face and form with precision, tracing the structure of each pose. Discover more from the portrait series featuring Kosta Zecevic:

Model: Kosta Zecevic at Fox Model, Two Management Los Angeles, Boom Models Milano
Photographer: Maurizio Montani

Written by Jana Kostic

