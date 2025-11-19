Slava Sikorski in Texture Study No. 7 MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Bianca Cedrone captures model Slava Sikorski in Texture Study No. 7 for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, exploring movement and surface. The shoot carries a mix of crisp detail and softened, painterly edits, with hand-drawn graphics that interrupt the image just enough to change its texture. Sikorski moves through each setting with steady control, shifting between clear lines, firm posture, and softer movement. Makeup artist Lena Kelembet and hair stylist Maiko Shibata maintain a minimal look that lets Cedrone focus on light, shadow, and the subtle distortions that define the series.

Stylist Linda Ripa pulls from Saint Laurent, Iceberg, Random Identities by Stefano Pilati, Moschino, Alessandro Enriquez, Diesel, Burberry, Timberland, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, J.W. Anderson, Belacartes, Victor Von Schwarz, Marina Serre, Cedoublé, Canali, Etro, Gherardi, Issey Miyake, Levi’s, Stetson, and Dsquared2. Fabric, light, and quiet artistic elements define the pace of the editorial and keep the rhythm controlled.

Title: Texture Study No. 7

Photographer: Bianca Cedrone

Stylist: Linda Ripa

MUA: Lena Kelembet

Hair stylist: Maiko Shibata

Model: Slava Sikorski at Guys Mgmt