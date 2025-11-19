in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Slava Sikorski in Texture Study No. 7 MMSCENE Exclusive

Stylist Linda Ripa and photographer Bianca Cedrone team up with model Slava Sikorski for our latest exclusive story.

Slava Sikorski in Texture Study No. 7
Coat: Issey Miyake, Jacket & Jeans: Levi’s

Photographer Bianca Cedrone captures model Slava Sikorski in Texture Study No. 7 for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, exploring movement and surface. The shoot carries a mix of crisp detail and softened, painterly edits, with hand-drawn graphics that interrupt the image just enough to change its texture. Sikorski moves through each setting with steady control, shifting between clear lines, firm posture, and softer movement. Makeup artist Lena Kelembet and hair stylist Maiko Shibata maintain a minimal look that lets Cedrone focus on light, shadow, and the subtle distortions that define the series.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Stylist Linda Ripa pulls from Saint Laurent, Iceberg, Random Identities by Stefano Pilati, Moschino, Alessandro Enriquez, Diesel, Burberry, Timberland, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, J.W. Anderson, Belacartes, Victor Von Schwarz, Marina Serre, Cedoublé, Canali, Etro, Gherardi, Issey Miyake, Levi’s, Stetson, and Dsquared2. Fabric, light, and quiet artistic elements define the pace of the editorial and keep the rhythm controlled.

Tank top & Loafers: Random Identities by Stefano Pilati, T-shirt: Alessandro Enriquez, Shorts: Stylist’s own
Trousers: Iceberg, Hat: Stetson, Loafers: Random Identities by Stefano Pilati
Slava Sikorski in Texture Study No. 7
Coat: Issey Miyake, Jacket & Jeans: Levi’s, Shoes: Moschino
Gilet: Dsquared2, Shirt: Gherardi
Trench coat: Burberry, Shirt: Moschino, Loafers: Random Identities by Stefano Pilati
Slava Sikorski in Texture Study No. 7
Tank top & Loafers: Random Identities by Stefano Pilati, T-shirt: Alessandro Enriquez, Shorts: Stylist’s own
Gilet: Dsquared2, Shirt: Gherardi, Trousers: Issey Miyake, Shoes: Moschino
Trench coat: Burberry, Shirt: Moschino, Loafers: Random Identities by Stefano Pilati
Slava Sikorski in Texture Study No. 7
Coat: Issey Miyake
Slip: Dsquared2, Boots: Dsquared2, Hat: Stylist’s own
Jacket: Saint Laurent, Shirt: Iceberg, Shorts: Random Identities by Stefano Pilati, Shoes: Moschino
Slava Sikorski in Texture Study No. 7
Jacket: Saint Laurent, Shirt: Iceberg, Shorts: Random Identities by Stefano Pilati, Shoes: Moschino
Trench coat: Burberry, Shirt: Moschino, Loafers: Random Identities by Stefano Pilati
Blazer: Moschino, Top: Iceberg, Jeans: Moschino, Loafers: Random Identities by Stefano Pilati

Title: Texture Study No. 7
Photographer: Bianca Cedrone
Stylist: Linda Ripa
MUA: Lena Kelembet
Hair stylist: Maiko Shibata
Model: Slava Sikorski at Guys Mgmt

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Jana Kostic

LOEWE Names K-Drama Star Song Kang Its New Global Ambassador