BAPE x OVO Present Fall Winter 2025 Collection

Drake’s OVO and BAPE extend their partnership into a fifth chapter with a Fall Winter 2025 collection guided by a focused blue palette and a concise set of apparel. The release adds to the catalog the two brands have built together and revisits signature elements that link their previous collaborations.

Light blue serves as the anchor of the release, setting the tone for the key silhouettes. The edit brings back BAPE’s Shark full-zip hoodie in a new version that holds onto the signature structure while shifting the color story. The updated model carries the full Shark motif on the hood, presented in a soft blue shade that keeps the graphic clear and recognizable. A co-branded sweatshirt appears in the same palette, placing both logos across the chest as a direct nod to the partnership.

Outerwear and denim build out the rest of the offer. A leather jacket introduces a firmer texture to contrast the lighter pieces. The denim category delivers the most distinctive items in the set. A jacket and matching jeans arrive in a coordinated concept defined by an all-over white line-art interpretation of BAPE’s camo pattern.

A gold OVO Owl logo finishes the denim pieces, placed carefully to create a controlled contrast against the white line art. This element signals the collaboration clearly and sets these garments as the visual centerpiece of the FW25 range.

The FW25 release continues the approach BAPE and OVO established through prior collaborations: clear graphics, selective color use, and items that stay close to the identities of both brands. BAPE will release the BAPE x OVO Fall Winter 2025 collection on November 22 through its website.