Aggelos Tzaferis in The Quiet Game MMSCENE Exclusive

Aggelos Tzaferis at Ace Models Greece is photographed for the MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial The Quiet Game by Labros Tyrlis. The series develops through controlled movement, where posture and timing shape each image. Shot across a football field and the areas around it, the setting keeps the frame open and direct, using space to shape the mood without emphasis.

Labros Tyrlis keeps the editorial direct, working with a clear and reduced visual language. The environment supports the narrative quietly, while form and motion guide the composition. With photo shooting assistance by Natasa, the shoot holds a steady tension throughout.

Editorial: The Quiet Game

Photographer: Labros Tyrlis

Model: Aggelos Tzaferis at Ace Models Greece

Photographer Assistant: Natasa