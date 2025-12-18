in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Aggelos Tzaferis in The Quiet Game MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Labros Tyrlis captures model Aggelos Tzaferis for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS series.

Aggelos Tzaferis in The Quiet Game

Aggelos Tzaferis at Ace Models Greece is photographed for the MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial The Quiet Game by Labros Tyrlis. The series develops through controlled movement, where posture and timing shape each image. Shot across a football field and the areas around it, the setting keeps the frame open and direct, using space to shape the mood without emphasis.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Labros Tyrlis keeps the editorial direct, working with a clear and reduced visual language. The environment supports the narrative quietly, while form and motion guide the composition. With photo shooting assistance by Natasa, the shoot holds a steady tension throughout.

Aggelos Tzaferis in The Quiet Game

Aggelos Tzaferis in The Quiet Game

Aggelos Tzaferis in The Quiet Game

Aggelos Tzaferis in The Quiet Game

Editorial: The Quiet Game
Photographer: Labros Tyrlis
Model: Aggelos Tzaferis at Ace Models Greece
Photographer Assistant: Natasa

EditorialexclusivePortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Jana Kostic

Stillness of Three MMSCENE Exclusive by Alessandra Pulga

Drake’s OVO Teams Up With WWE for a Heavyweight Wrestling Capsule