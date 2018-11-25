WEEK ON IG: ALTON MASON, CAMERON DALLAS, DEVIN TRUSS…

devin truss

Discover how did all your favourite models spend last week, from social media superstars such as Cameron Dallas and Neels Visser to top models Alton Mason, Jaron Baker, Andres Sanjuan and more.

Discover all of the past week’s action on MMSCENE:

andres sanjuan

@andres.sanjuan

“pushing the limits. I’m told it gets harder to stay in shape after 30…I disagree. It’s all about TRAINING SMARTER & DIET is KEY. Lean and Green. 1 cheat day, 6 good days.” @chadwhite21 oliver cheshire pixie lott

“Just been sent this gem – #Tb @pixielott 📸 #lawrencethomas Team @selectmodelmgmt #smile!” @oliver_cheshire ron levi

“בתכלס אני נדחפתי לתמונה שלו” @ron_.levi manu rios

“you thought” @manurios neels visser

“all day baby 🎶🎵” @neelsvisser joel gallucks

‘corded co-ord’” @gallucks tim lambert

A 5 year journey ends today. Thank you @markcabrera and @jrhollar for letting me serve along side of you and be apart of your businesses. Y’all have taught me so much and allowed me to experience more than I could of ever imagined. @chickfila thank you for caring about each individual that it apart of you business, I will never forget these years. Onto the next chapter 🙏🏼” @timalambert derek chadwick

“me tomorrow” @derekchadwick cameron dallas

“happy turkey day from bandito and i” @camerondallas josh sorrentino

“Vacation mood ON 🌞” @sorrentino24 matt law

Happy #humpday mi gente ❤️ putting on some size in these colder months 🦍🥶” @mattclaw devin truss

“Man’s best friend, looking forward to your future young Lo 🐩
I’ve always wanted a Husky, can’t wait to get one. Are you a cat or dog person? I love the energy with dogs.” @devintruss jaron baker

@jaronbaker alton mason

“🥥” @altonmason

