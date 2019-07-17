in Ernest Klimko, Fresh Faces, Garrett Neff, Kit Butler, Manu Rios, Matthew Noszka, Neels Visser, Pietro Boselli, River Viiperi, Stephen James

WEEK ON IG: KIT BUTLER, GARRETT NEFF, MATTHEW NOSZKA…

Best of last week Instagram moments with Kit Butler, David Agbodji, Garrett Neff, Matthew Noszka, Stephen James, Neels Visser, Rafael Miller, King Combs, Ton Heukels and more.

Kit Butler

Scroll down for more of the summer action after the jump: 

 

Christian Hogue

“It’s been fun Paris thank you for the moments ✌️” @official_hogue @axeldelaiPatrick Lawry

“16/07/19” @lawry98Ernest Klimko

“Шапку надень” @ernest_klimkoDavid Agbodji

“train the body to strengthen the mind. Train the mind to purify the heart. Train the heart to tame the body ♻️” @davidagbodjiGarrett Neff

“Dippin’ by the dock of the bay, every day.” @gwneff

“I can only be around the real” @taylorkaeknottMatthew Noszka

“Walking on this ancient land was one of the most humbling experiences of a lifetime. 🇬🇷” @matthew_noszkaPietro Boselli

This is now a classic.” @pietroboselliStephen James

take me back to the city” @whoiselijahNeels Visser

“oops a smile 😉 and a tan” @neelsvisserRaf Miller

“as an Eiffel Tower lover I can definitely tell you Bastille day fireworks was something we all need to witness 🎆🤩” @rafaelmiller

“This hair be growing son 🤷🏽‍♂️” @brianhwhittakerRiver Viiperi

“Wine + Dinner = Winner. 🍷 What’s your favorite wine? 🤷🏼‍♂️ TAG below!” @riverviiperiQuincy and King Combs

“Brozay’s” @kingcombsmanu rios

“heat wave” @manuriosTon Heukels

“I wasn’t supposed to be wearing a shirt, but i only had enough sunblock for my arms #bigbicepproblems #egypt” @therealtonheukelsKit Butler

“Getting into the Vietnam Spirit” @kitbutlerrralph souffrant

“at this point , my blood type is anything pumpkin spice.” @souffrantnyc

off duty

