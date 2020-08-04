Daan Duez, Paavo Pakkanen, Lawrence and Aleksander for Dunhill FW20

British fashion house Dunhill enlists models Daan Duez, Paavo Pakkanen, Lawrence and Aleksander to star in their Fall Winter 2020 campaign. Shot backstage at brand’s Paris Fashion Week show, The New Wave campaign is an exploration of new and established codes and the continued evolution of the House.

We earn a commission when you follow the link to make a purchase. Click here to learn more about how we make money.

I am fascinated with The Blitz club, particularly Homer Sykes’ pictures of it. It was a place of freedom and individuality, a mix of cultures: performers, the establishment and art. We don’t seem to have that now, that collision. And the collision is important. – Mark Weston, Creative Director.

The new campaign reflects the spirit of seminal London nightspot the Blitz Club, as seen through the lens of British photographer Homer Sykes at the start of the 1980s. Known for its clash of culture, class, and the burgeoning New Romantic scene, the Blitz Club personifies the renewed direction of the House and the multiplicity of the dunhill man.

The man in this collection is a cross between the preppy and the new wave, the establishment and the anti-establishment – it is not about making purely singular characters. Instead, it is about taking all those elements and putting them together, reconstructing and recontextualising. – Mark Weston

SHOP DUNHILL: