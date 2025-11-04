in Covers, Exclusive, Hugo Boss, I LOVE models Milano, IMM Bruxelles, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE Magazine, Ondrej Mokos, Soul Artist Management, View Management

Ondrej Mokoš in HUGO for MMSCENE November 2025 Cover

MMSCENE’s latest cover featuring the breakthrough top model on the scene:

ondrej mokos
Ondrej Mokos covers MMSCENE November 2025 in HUGO – photo ©Sam Evans-Butler

MMSCENE Magazine’s November 2025 digital cover features top model Ondrej Mokoš in a total look from the HUGO Fall Winter 2025 collection. Captured by photographer Sam Evans-Butler on the streets of New York, our upcoming cover story is featuring styling from Daniel Jacinto in Fall’s top looks. 

Ondrej Mokos, represented by Soul Artist Management in New York, is one of the most sought after faces in the industry – with a runway career that includes opening shows for Dolce & Gabbana in Milano and runway appearances for Moschino, Canali, Moncler, Fay, Bikkember, Giorgio Armani, and Versace, Ondrej has also fronted campaigns for Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Esprit, Pull & Bear, Armani Exchange  and DSQUARED2 to name a few. Editorial wise Ondrej took the pages and covers of GQ Portugal, Glass Man, VMAN, SUPER Magazine, Top Fashion Magazine, Man About Town and Esquire Czech Republic. 

From Ondrej’s MMSCENE cover story interview: 

Working across New York, Paris, Milan, and London taught me to adapt fast and be someone people can count on. Every city has its own pace. I show up prepared, communicate clearly, stay flexible, and keep steady energy. Do that consistently and people trust you and call you back.

For this cover, stylist Daniel Jacinto selects a total look from HUGO’s latest collection, which this season is defined by rich textures, a palette of cool blues, and a relaxed yet sophisticated denim silhouette. Lighting director David Jaffe and stylist assistant Debora Medeiros round out the creative team, with grooming and makeup by Luisa Soler. MMSCENE’s Editor In Chief Zarko Davinic led casting and editorial direction.

Stay tuned for the full story and an exclusive interview with Ondrej coming up tomorrow. 

Photographer Sam Evans-Butler – samevansbutler.com
Model: Ondrej Mokos at Soul Artist Management in New York – Mother Agency EXIT Model Management Bratislava

Stylist: Daniel Jacinto –  daniel-jacinto.com
Lighting Director: David Jaffe
Stylist Assistant Debora Medeiros
Grooming and Makeup Luisa Soler
Editor In Chief and Casting Zarko Davinic

Follow Ondrej on Instagram at @ondrej_mokos

Top ModelsTrending

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Maya Lane

Maya Lane is an Online Editor at DSCENE Magazine, where she covers daily updates in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work focuses on new collections, brand campaigns, and emerging talent, maintaining a clear editorial voice that reflects DSCENE’s contemporary perspective.

Balenciaga Skiwear

Discover Balenciaga 2025 Skiwear Collection