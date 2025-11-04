Discover Balenciaga 2025 Skiwear Collection

Balenciaga adds a new chapter to its performance direction with the 2025 Skiwear collection, a full lineup designed for low temperatures, impact resistance, and fast movement. The drop brings together insulated jackets, weatherproof layers, winter footwear, accessories, and custom equipment developed for alpine use.

Aidan Zamiri photographs the campaign starring Joe Bottomer, with an urban rhythm instead of a mountain setting, framing the pieces as part of everyday winter life rather than seasonal ski gear. The focus shifts from vacation attire to a functional cold-weather system for men who want protection, volume, and engineered construction in regular dressing.

The line introduces padded puffers, reversible vests, high-collar parkas, and fleece or nylon zip-ups reinforced with water-repellent shells, Aquazip® closures, inner membranes, down-proof fabric, elastic stabilizers, and the Recco® search-and-rescue feature. The technical build supports warmth and speed without abandoning Balenciaga’s oversized shapes.

Footwear grows out of the Dumbo and Alaska models, now reworked in split calfskin and padded nylon to handle freezing conditions. Bags from the Explorer, Rodeo, and Le City families arrive in shearling-lined leather or fleece-backed suede, extending the performance theme beyond clothing.

The capsule also includes limited-edition skis, snowboards, goggles, helmets, and poles created with Italian specialists. The equipment follows the same silver-black palette and carries a mirror finish designed to reflect snow glare.

To mark the launch, Balenciaga introduces the Skiwear Arcade Game inside its Zurich flagship from November 14 to December 15. Players choose avatars wearing digital versions of the new pieces and race down an endless slope with shifting terrain and weather, testing balance and response time. The game first appeared in 2023 and returns with updated visuals matching the new collection.

The Balenciaga Skiwear 2025 collection is available now in selected stores and on balenciaga.com.