Michel Hayter Models RUKSAG Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Fashion photographer Zeb Daemen captured preview of RUKSAG‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 collection modeled by the handsome Michel Hayter at Success Models. In charge of styling was Gabriella Norberg, with hair styling from Nori Takabayash, and makeup by beauty artist Marta Tayanouskaya. Production assistant Florie Berger.





