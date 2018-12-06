Tattooed Hunk David Alexander Posing for Michael Schwartz

Pin 0 Shares

Tattooed hunk DAVID ALEXANDER takes the pages of GQ Magazine‘s Mexico edition with a shoot from the prolific fashion and celebrity photographer MICHAEL SCHWARTZ. David is styled for the session by Fernando Carillo with grooming from Scott McMahan.

Alexander is represented by IMG Model agency in New York while photographer Michael Schwartz is represented by Atelier Management. Scroll down for more of the shoot.



Photographer Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management

Fashion Stylist Fernando Carrillo

Grooming Scott McMahan

Model David Alexander at IMG Models

All images courtesy of Atelier Management / ©Michael Schwartz