Drake’s OVO Teams Up With WWE for a Heavyweight Wrestling Capsule

Drake’s October’s Very Own steps into sports entertainment territory with a WWE capsule that treats wrestling as a cultural force rather than a throwback reference. Launching December 19, 2025, at 10 AM EST across OVO’s retail locations and online platform, the OVO x WWE collection frames professional wrestling as a shared language between performance, masculinity, and style.

The capsule centers on figures who defined wrestling’s visual and emotional codes during the early ’90s. Bret “The Hitman” Hart stands as a key presence, grounding the collection in Canadian wrestling history and reinforcing OVO’s Toronto roots. Hart’s influence extends far beyond championships, representing discipline, precision, and a distinctly North American wrestling lineage that shaped generations of performers. Alongside him, The Iron Sheik appears as a nod to wrestling’s global dimension and its training systems, particularly the Calgary scene that helped mold international icons.

The Undertaker introduces a darker, more ritualistic tone to the range. His decades-long character arc remains one of wrestling’s most controlled and enduring constructions, built on atmosphere rather than excess. OVO’s treatment reflects that restraint, translating his presence into graphics and garments that favor gravity over spectacle.

The collection then shifts into the late ’90s and early 2000s, channeling the volatility of the Attitude Era. Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock embody a moment when wrestlers became cultural antagonists and crowd leaders at once. Austin’s confrontational energy and The Rock’s unmatched command of the microphone defined a period when wrestling felt unpredictable and confrontational. Those qualities inform the capsule’s tone, which leans into bold iconography without slipping into novelty.

OVO’s owl branding appears throughout the collection in dialogue with WWE imagery rather than dominance over it. The result reads as considered apparel rather than fan merchandise, built for daily wear while carrying unmistakable references. The pieces function as markers of allegiance, memory, and shared cultural experience, resonating with audiences who grew up with wrestling as appointment viewing.

By aligning with WWE, OVO extends its interest in competitive mythology and larger-than-life personas into a new arena. The collaboration positions wrestling alongside music and streetwear as part of the same ecosystem, shaped by performance, rivalry, and audience connection. The OVO x WWE capsule launches December 19, 2025, offering fans a way to carry wrestling’s intensity beyond the ring and into everyday life.