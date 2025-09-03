Ciao MMSCENE: Zaquel Mendes by Borislav Utjesinovic

Fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic captured up and comer Zaquel Mendes for our exclusive Ciao MMSCENE portrait series. Shot during the latest Milan Menswear Fashion Week, the series continues to showcase emerging faces through portraits that reflect the pulse of today’s menswear scene.

Based in Lisbon, Zaquel entered modeling at the end of 2023 after being discovered in a shopping mall. He balances his runway work with studies in photography, maintaining a strong focus on image-making while steadily building his presence in front of the camera.

Elite Models Lisbon is his mother agency, with further representation through Elite Models in Milan, London, and Copenhagen. In Paris he is signed with Metropolitan, while Uno Models in Barcelona, Kult Models in Hamburg, and Select Model Management in Stockholm complete a strong international network.

On the runway, Zaquel has walked for top brands including Louis Vuitton, Prada, Versace, Bottega Veneta, Mugler, Casablanca, Givenchy, Loewe, and Emporio Armani, marking his presence in both Paris and Milan. He has also starred in campaigns for top names such as Louis Vuitton, Versace, Karl Lagerfeld, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and Mugler.

Editorial work adds another dimension to his career, with features in Vanity Fair Italia, Hero Magazine, Numero Homme, Self Service, Vogue Portugal, and more.

Ciao MMSCENE has already featured Oliver Robertson, Artur Costa, Filippo Pulze, Ruben Pols, Kosse Diao, Chazz Moon, Ally Beagent, Stefano Scholtens, and Dillon Collins, with more rising talent set to appear in our exclusive portrait series.

Model Zaquel Mendes – @zaquel_mendes_

Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic

Interview by Zarko Davinic – @zarkodavinic