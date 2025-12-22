Luke Desmarais by Adam Washington for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Adam Washington captures fresh face Luke Desmarais at Scott Copeland International for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS story. Natural light shapes the series, with sun, open air, and Luke’s relaxed, smiling presence setting a clear and effortless tone. The shoot leans into immediacy, allowing atmosphere and movement to guide each frame.

The editorial introduces Luke through a sequence of varied looks that remain clean and controlled. The editorial feels open and direct, presenting a new face with ease, warmth, and a confidence that comes through naturally in daylight.

Agency: Scott Copeland International