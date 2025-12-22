in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Luke Desmarais by Adam Washington for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Adam Washington captures Luke Desmarais for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS series.

Luke Desmarais by Adam Washington

Photographer Adam Washington captures fresh face Luke Desmarais at Scott Copeland International for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS story. Natural light shapes the series, with sun, open air, and Luke’s relaxed, smiling presence setting a clear and effortless tone. The shoot leans into immediacy, allowing atmosphere and movement to guide each frame.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The editorial introduces Luke through a sequence of varied looks that remain clean and controlled. The editorial feels open and direct, presenting a new face with ease, warmth, and a confidence that comes through naturally in daylight.

Luke Desmarais by Adam Washington

Luke Desmarais by Adam Washington

Luke Desmarais by Adam Washington

Luke Desmarais by Adam Washington

Luke Desmarais by Adam Washington

Photographer: Adam Washington
Agency: Scott Copeland International

EditorialexclusiveFresh FacesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Jana Kostic

Clément Laguardia Goes Minimal For Zara

Overlooked Details Separating Well-Dressed Men From the Rest