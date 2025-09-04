Photographer Lucas Ricci captures model Maximiliano Gonzalez Caraballo in Buenos Aires for the newest MMSCENE PORTRAITS feature. Represented by Adon Management, the model brings an effortless poise shaped by his unusual discovery as a snowboard instructor.

Stylist Facundo Bettencourt shapes the visual direction of the shoot, bringing a considered touch that complements Maximiliano’s presence in front of the camera. His work adds structure to the portraits, emphasizing the model’s natural ease while giving the series a cohesive rhythm. Post production by Lucas Ferrari enhances this further, ensuring the final images carry a polished finish that underscores Maximiliano’s growing presence in the industry.

Photography: Lucas Ricci

Styling: Facundo Bettencourt

Model: Maximiliano Gonzalez Caraballo

Agency: Adon Management

Post Production: Lucas Ferrari