Kit Butler Models Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2025 Collection

Dolce & Gabbana presents its Fall Winter 2025 Men’s campaign lensed by fashion photographer Steven Meisel with creative direction from Baron & Baron. The campaign features supermodel Kit Butler, whose presence channels magnetic energy through a play of light and shadow. Meisel frames Butler in an atmosphere that recalls both cinematic allure and the charismatic pulse of nightlife. The result underscores the qualities that define the collection: charm, confidence, and the natural ease of a man comfortable in every setting.

The collection draws inspiration from the gaze of the paparazzi, evoking the “dolce vita” era that continues to influence the brand. In front of the lens stands an actor whose relaxed charm and natural charisma establish him as a style icon, effortlessly commanding attention in looks made to measure for him. From casual daytime wear to refined evening attire designed for red carpet moments, he embodies elegance in every setting.

Daywear offers a study in relaxed sophistication. Oversized proportions dominate trousers with precise pleating, while leather and denim receive treatments that create a worn-in character. Crumpled t-shirts and handmade sweaters knit from heavy yarn reinforce the casual stance, while flannel, wool, and tweed bring depth and structure. The softness of these pieces defines the line, giving the impression of ease without sacrificing refinement.

Outerwear plays a central role, reimagined in lighter constructions that soften its traditional power. The house presents these coats and jackets without fur, instead pairing them with denim and casual layers that reset their weight and context. Sweatshirts receive sheepskin inserts that lend texture, while layered combinations alter proportions and encourage experimentation. Each look expresses a confident individuality while retaining coherence within the overall collection.

Utility references punctuate the styling. Cargo pants take direct cues from workwear, while the classic tank top and cap emerge as essential elements of the Dolce&Gabbana men’s wardrobe. Worn either alone or together, these icons reassert their place in the house’s vocabulary. The styling resists excess in order to allow each piece to stand on its own. By doing so, the collection ensures that simplicity serves as the canvas for personality.

Evening attire takes on a luminous quality through carefully chosen details. Brooches inspired by the 1940s, crafted in antique gold with floral and bow motifs, bring a sense of refinement to blazers. Necklaces in similar tones extend this effect, producing ensembles that feel both regal and precise. The suits themselves demonstrate an attention to traditional menswear codes while amplifying certain aspects. Wide lapels and stand collars alter proportions, while some jackets incorporate scarves applied directly to the structure.

Accessories continue the collection’s dialogue with history and function. Eyewear adopts three-dimensional finishes that give each frame a sculptural quality, aligning with a vintage sensibility. Bags crafted in new “Taurus” leather showcase visible natural grains, adding tactility and versatility. The footwear range completes the wardrobe with lace-ups, boots featuring double buckles, and sneakers distinguished by contrasting elements.