Mads Mikkelsen Leads ZEGNA Fall Winter 2025 Campaign

ZEGNA places Mads Mikkelsen at the center of its Fall Winter 2025 campaign, presenting a vision built around Torino style, a silhouette rooted in the brand’s origins. Ermenegildo Zegna founded the house in 1910 in Trivero, northern Italy, with an ambition that went beyond producing fabrics. He wanted garments that carried intention, dignity, and elegance in every detail. His vision redefined tailoring at the time and continues to shape the brand today.

The origins of Torino style trace back to the city itself, where Ermenegildo Zegna often visited his tailor with fabrics of his own making. Those visits shaped his unique way of dressing and set a new direction for tailoring. One invitation to Teatro Regio di Torino became a defining moment, when he asked for a suit cut from Vellus Aureum, the rarest fibre he had developed. That request went beyond a garment and established a standard that carried forward.

For Fall Winter 2025, ZEGNA builds on that foundation. The Torino silhouette reveals itself through sharp shoulders, wide lapels, and exact construction. Each jacket comes with three-button sleeves, a higher buttonhole drawn from the 232 Road brand mark, and rounded pockets offered in flap or patch designs.

The centerpiece of the collection is the renewed Vellus Aureum suit. Cut in flannel with an exceptionally soft handle, it feels almost weightless while retaining structure. Couture-level details define the design, from hand-finished trousers to pure silk linings, supported by the architectural rigor that characterises ZEGNA tailoring.

To present the collection, ZEGNA returns to Torino. Mads Mikkelsen features in the FW25 campaign, photographed inside Teatro Regio di Torino and against the stillness of the Alpine setting. His role reflects the ZEGNA man: composed, confident, and connected to values that last. The imagery carries a strong sense of Italianità, with its rhythm of elegance expressed in daily gestures, walking through Torino’s streets, pausing for an espresso, living with a balance of ease and refinement.

The FW25 collection shows that a suit does not serve as a uniform or an artifact but as a measure of what tailoring can achieve when care and imagination meet. Torino style defines this season and continues the vision set in motion by the Founder.