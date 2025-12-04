Discover Generation Gucci Collection by Demna

Demna presented Generation Gucci collection as a lookbook built around an imaginary Gucci show. The project focuses on archival and visual codes taken from several eras of Gucci’s history. Demna brings together past imagery and multiple generations of product to build a research study that leads toward his full vision, which arrives in February.

Demna’s study looks at tailoring through archival silk faille engineered with an aged handfeel. He explores closure systems, line, surface and construction, setting a foundation for ideas that may translate into future pieces. His attention turns to minimal denim, concealed hardware and smooth surfaces that refine silhouettes. He also examines technical influences taken from wetsuit lines, as well as leather applications that point to new attitudes within Gucci’s forthcoming aesthetic.

Outerwear becomes a key part of the research. Demna develops textured constructions through combinations of shearling, silk, goat hair and feathers arranged on sheer bases. The technique signals interest in hybrid materials and experimental assembly.

Demna revisits House codes from the 70s and 90s, examining the Web stripe on racer jackets and shifting the Double G buckle through a sliced interpretation. He expands this material research through leather and suede looks and equestrian-print silk references tied to archival scarf motifs.

Footwear serves as another area of technical inquiry. Demna explores softened constructions, unstructured lines and tooling approaches that contribute to the study. The shapes and materials do not signal category assignments, yet they reveal the mechanical and aesthetic directions he is testing. Accessories follow the same logic. The Lunetta Phone+ bag in monogrammed canvas and chainmail appears as a study of scale and utility. The Jackie 1961 shifts into rectilinear and enlarged forms in calfskin and croc, while the Dionysus bag evolves into an angular outline that reshapes its familiar identity.

Generation Gucci operates as Demna’s preliminary design document. The collection arrives in April 2026.