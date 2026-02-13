Peterbilt 19 MMSCENE Exclusive by Daniel Waiswol

Peterbilt 19 unfolds in New York through the lens of Daniel Waiswol for MMSCENE PORTRAITS, bringing together Gavan Irvin, Luke Sewell, Joseph Grasso, Olivier Domond, and Harry Zehner in a study of contemporary male character. Set beneath overpasses and beside polished truck bodies, the editorial draws strength from industrial surfaces, open asphalt, and the sharp geometry of the city. Waiswol frames the models against steel, concrete, and reflective chrome, using light and shadow to carve out presence and define attitude.

Rather than rely on overt narrative, the series focuses on stance, expression, and subtle shifts in energy between the five men. Structured outerwear and tactile knits stand firm against the stark setting, sharpening the sense of control. The series frames modern masculinity through restraint, where stillness and the city’s structure define character.

Editorial: Peterbilt 19

Photographer: Daniel Waiswol

Models: Joseph Grasso at Eric Cano Management, Luke Sewell at Eric Cano Management, Olivier Domond at Unite Unite, Harry Zehner at Unite Unite & Gavan Irving at Another Level Management